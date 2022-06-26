TRS to accompany Opposition Presidential candidate for filing nomination

Published Date - 10:27 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Yashwant Sinha and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: The TRS delegation will accompany the Opposition parties candidate Yashwant Sinha who will file the nomination for the Presidential elections in New Delhi on Monday. The delegation will be led by the party working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who left for Delhi on Sunday.

TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao, MPs G Ranjith Reddy, KR Suresh Reddy, BB Patil, Venkatesh Netha and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy also will participate.

The TRS will support former Minister Yashwant Sinha who has been named the joint Opposition parties candidate for the President polls. TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a decision in this regard, following the intervention of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar who telephoned Rao personally and sought his support for Yashwant Sinha.

The election process commenced on June 15 and the last date for filing nomination is June 29. As per election notification, the polls will be held on July 18 and the counting will be held on July 21.