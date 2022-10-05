Owaisi welcomes CM KCR’s entry into national politics

Published Date - 01:46 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday welcomed Telangana Chief Minister and TRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s entry into national politics.

Soon after the Chief Minister made a formal announcement on the transformation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi at the party headquarters on Wednesday, the AIMIM Chief congratulated the TRS Chief.

“Congratulations to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on TRS party’s transformation into a national party. My best wishes to the party on their new beginning” Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.