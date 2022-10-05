Owaisi welcomes CM KCR’s entry into national politics

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday welcomed Telangana Chief Minister and TRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s entry into national politics.
Congratulations to @TelanganaCMO on @trspartyonline’s transformation into a national party. My best wishes to the party on their new beginning.
— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 5, 2022
Soon after the Chief Minister made a formal announcement on the transformation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi at the party headquarters on Wednesday, the AIMIM Chief congratulated the TRS Chief.
