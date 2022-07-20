TRS workers stage protest against GST on milk products in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:26 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Suryapet: The TRS members on Wednesday staged protest demonstrations across the district against the imposition of GST on milk and milk based products by the Centre.

Under the leadership of Zilla Parishad Chairperson Deepika Yugender Rao, the TRS members staged a dharna at the main centre of Thungathurthi and raised slogans against the Centre for its decision.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepika Yugender Rao said that introduction of GST on milk and milk-based products would not only hike their prices in the market by causing financial burden on the common people but also have an impact on the incomes of the dairy farmers, she regretted. She urged the Centre to withdraw GST on milk and milk-based products.

The TRS members staged protest demonstration at Ambedkar chowrastha in Mothkur of Yadadri-Bhongir district against GST on milk and milk based products.