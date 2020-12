Mohammed Thousif of Sirikonda was on his way to Nizamabad and the truck crashed into a parked vehicle

By | Published: 12:44 am

Nizamabad: The driver of a mini truck died when his vehicle hit a container vehicle parked on Dichpally-Nizamabad highway at Dichpally on Thursday. Mohammed Thousif of Sirikonda was on his way to Nizamabad and the truck crashed into a parked vehicle. Thousif died on the spot.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .