Truck laden with PDS rice washed away in Chhattisgarh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Kothagudem: A truck carrying PDS rice load swept away in the flood waters in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh State on Sunday.

The engine of the truck stopped due to technical fault while crossing an overflowing Badanala flowing through Mettupalli forests of Bhopalpatnam sub-division in Bijapur district. The driver reached a safe place leaving the truck on a low level causeway bridge.

As the water level and intensity of the flow increased in the stream, the truck along with the rice got washed away in the flood. The local tahsildar and food department officials rushed to the spot. Bastar region in Chhattisgarh witnessing heavy rainfall for the past couple of days.

