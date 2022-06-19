| Try Your Hand At Telangana History And Policies With These Questions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with questions related to Telangana State in the upcoming government recruitment exams. Here are a few sample questions on Telangana History and Culture, Policies that you can practice.

Telangana History and Culture

1. The Buddhist centre which proved that Vishnukundins also patronised Buddhism in Telangana:

a) Peddabankur b) Kotilingala

c) Nelakondapalli d) Dhulikatta

Ans: c

2. What is the capital of Ikshuvakus?

a) Nagarjunakonda b) Vijayapuri

c) Amaravati d) Sri Parvatham

Ans: b

3. Which is the ultimate goal of education in Jainism?

a) Non-violence b) Renunciation

c) Moksha d) Voluntary promotion of human welfare

Ans: c

4. The second capital of Satavahanas is?

a) Kotilingala b) Dhanyakataka

c) Pratishthanapura (Paithan) d) Vijayapuri

Ans: c

5. ‘Gatha Saptasati’ is written by?

a) Satakarni b) Pulomavi-I

c) Krishna d) Hala

Ans: d

6. ‘Dagakoru Badaakoru Razaakaaru Poshakudu’ was a poem written by?

a) Kaloji Narayana Rao b) Daasarathi Krishnamacharyulu

c) Raavi Narayana Reddy d) Tripuraneni Veeraswami

Ans: b

7. Manjeera Rachayitala Sangham was established by

a) Nandini Sidda Reddy b) Varavara Rao

c) Kaloji Narayana Rao d) Daasarathi Krishnamacharyulu

Answer: a

8. Who authored the song ‘Amara Veerulara Meeku Vandanam’?

a) Dasaraju Rama Rao b) Lokender c) Shanigaram Babji d) Ande Sri

Ans: c

9. Which district of Telangana is number one in population and area?

a) Nalgonda b) Rangareddy

c) Mahbubnagar d) Nizamabad

Ans: c

10. Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into two States viz. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the bifurcation process, which among the following was/were changed?

1. First schedule of the Constitution of India

2. Fourth schedule of the Constitution of India

3. Representation of the People Act, 1950

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only1 & 2

b) Only 2 & 3

c) Only1 & 3

d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: d

Telangana Policies

1. The T-PRIDE (Telangana State Programme for Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneur) is targeted at?

a) Entrepreneurs of SCs

b) Entrepreneurs of STs

c) Entrepreneurs of Backward Castes

d) 1 and 2

Ans: d

2. T-Sat programme was started in Telangana in the place of Mana TV. Which channel airs T-Sat programmes?

a) T-Sat Vidya b) T-Sat Nipuna c) 1 and 2 d) T-Sat Telangana

Ans: c

3. Which among the following is correct regarding Telangana drinking water policy and Mission Bhagiratha?

1. The Mission Bhagiratha pillion was built with a height of 66 feet and a Kalash at the top and Bathukamma decoration.

2. The State Rural Water Supply and Sewerage board (RWS&S) formulated the scheme, investigation and estimations.

3. Work under the scheme is being supervised by the central Miniratna organisation, WAP-CVS limited.

4. 98% of the water supply and distribution are done through gravity system.

a) 1, 2, 3, 4 b) 2, 3, 4 c) 1, 2 d) 2, 4

Ans: a

To be continued…