TS, AP allocated waters not to be touched while taking up Godavari-Cauvery river linking

Chairman of Task Force assured that the allocated waters of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would not be touched while implementing the Godavari-Krishna-Penna-Cauvery interlinking project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Hyderabad: Chairman of Task Force on Interlinking of Rivers Sriram Vedire on Monday assured that the allocated waters of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would not be touched while implementing the Godavari-Krishna-Penna-Cauvery interlinking project and that the unutilized waters of other States like Chhattisgarh would be utilized.

Sriram Vedire, who chaired the 17th meeting of the Task Force on Interlinking of Rivers here on Monday, stated that the Centre would obtain the appropriate legal sanctions and build a consensus amongst all the States including Chhattisgarh for the successful implementation of the project.

Responding to Telangana’s demand to include Chhattisgarh in the Godavari-Krishna-Penna-Cauvery interlinking project discussions, he said that there was no need for Chhattisgarh to be included in discussion as the Centre would involve it in an appropriate forum.

Earlier, Telangana expressed its concern that Chhattisgarh would have also been invited to the meeting, since the riverlinking contemplates using the unutilized waters of Chhattisgarh.

The State also mentioned that they have submitted few Detailed Project Reports(DPRs) of their projects planned on river Godavari, and requested that they be cleared by Central Water Commission and Ministry of Jal Shakti at the earliest.

Telangana assured the Task Force that once these DPR were cleared, it would fully support the Godavari-Cauvery river interlinking project. The State government also mentioned that as long as their allocated Godavari water by the tribunal was protected, they would completely support the project.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry while expressing their full support to the project, have requested the task force that all efforts be made to bring consensus amongst all the concerned States and the implementation of the project be taken up at the earliest.

Andhra Pradesh stated that the waters that have been allocated by Godavari Tribunal to it cannot be spared for the project. However, it stated that as long as their allocated waters by the tribunal was protected, it would fully support the interlinking of river project.

The National Water Development Authority (NWDA) appraised the Task Force that the preparation of DPRs of three links Godavari (Inchampalli) Krishna (Nagarjunasagar) link, Krishna (Nagarjunasagar)-Pennar (Somasila) link and Pennar (Somasila) Cauvery (Grand Anicut) link under “Godavari Cauvery” link scheme has been completed and DPR was circulated to party States during April 2021. Four consultation meetings with party States have been held so far.

It further stated that a Technical Feasibility Report (TFR) has also recently been prepared by it to recast the proposal limiting the transfer from 7000 MCM to about 4000 MCM during phase-1 from Godavari along with combining the proposal for supplementation in Krishna basin through Bedti-Varada link as per decision taken during third consultation meeting.

In phase-I of the project, out of 4000 MCM that is contemplated to be transferred, about 2357 MCM is planned for irrigation. 616 MCM for drinking purposes and 855 MCM for industrial usage in Telangana, AP, Kamataka, Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

Secretaries of Telangana AP, Kamataka, Maharashtra Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh Odisha Madhya Pradesh and other states were present.