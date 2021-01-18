TS Armed Struggle leader Narsing Rao passes away

Describing him as Telangana movement’s warrior, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep condolences over the demise of Narsing Rao.

Hyderabad: Burgula Narsing Rao, senior leader of CPI and leader of the Telangana Armed Struggle, passed away due to COVID-19 induced complications, at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 89. His last rites were held at Jubilee Hills crematorium Monday afternoon.

Hailing from Mahabubnagar district, Narsing Rao was born into a political family. His uncle Burgula Ramakrishna Rao was the first Chief Minister of erstwhile Hyderabad State. He was the president of Nizam College Student Union from the All India Students’ Federation when Hyderabad State merged into the Indian Union. He was part of the Telangana’s rich history including the anti-Razakars’ movement, Telangana Armed Struggle and also separate Telangana agitation.

Describing him as Telangana movement’s warrior, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep condolences over the demise of Narsing Rao. He said the role played by Narsing Rao during the Telangana Armed Struggle and in the next phase of Telangana movement can never be forgotten. He hailed the noted Telangana leader for leading several communist and progressive movements. He said Narsing Rao’s demise was an irreplaceable loss to the Telangana State and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao mourned the death of Narsing Rao and stated that the death of the Telangana warrior who led the student movements in the Hyderabad State, the early Telangana struggle to the latest separate Telangana movement, was a huge loss to Telangana State. He termed the services of Narsing Rao to Telangana were irreplaceble.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Narsing Rao had a solid history of building student movements during the Nizam era. He said Narsing Rao will be remembered by people of Telangana as a great leader, intellectual and a Telangana warrior. Several other leaders including Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, Dr K Narayana, Chada Venkat Reddy, Aziz Pasha, Palla Venkat Reddy, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, secretary of Telangana martyrs trust Kandimalla Pratap Reddy and others expressed grief over Narsing Rao’s death who played a key role during the separate Statehood movement. They termed Narsing Rao’s death as the biggest blow to the Communist movements.

