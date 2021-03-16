TS Assembly condoles death of Nomula Narasimhaiah, other former legislators

Moving the motion here on the second day of the Assembly session, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recalled the services of late Nomula Narasimhaiah to the people of Telangana.

By | Published: 12:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Tuesday, passed condolence motions mourning the death of Nagarjuna Sagar MLA late Nomula Narasimhaiah along with former legislators Gunda Mallesh, Naini Narsimha Reddy, Kamatam Ram Reddy, K Madhusudhan Rao, Katta Venkatnarasaiah, Dugyala Srinivasa Rao, Chengal Baganna, and K Veera Reddy, who passed away over the last a few months. The legislators paid respects to the departed colleagues as well as former colleagues and observed two minutes silence.

Moving the motion here on the second day of the Assembly session, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recalled the services of late Nomula Narasimhaiah to the people of Telangana and also his close association with the legislator who was known for his warm heart and affection. “I will never forget the affection he had shown to me and he will always remain in the hearts of people,” he said. He termed Narasimhaiah as an enthusiastic people’s leader who dedicated his life for the upliftment of the underprivileged.

The Chief Minister who turned emotional, stated that he had never anticipated that he himself would have to introduce a painful motion condoling the death of his friend and colleague Narasimhaiah in the Assembly. He remembered how Narasimhaiah who was closely associated with the Left parties and their movements, expressed his inability to join the Telangana movement in the initial days and extended support in his personal capacity. “Narasimahaiah always spoke about the injustice being done to Telangana in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He had no health problems and had even survived the Coronavirus. But unfortunately, he passed away suddenly,” he said.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao also extended his condolences and recalled his eight-years-long association with the Nagarjuna Sagar legislator. He remembered the role of Narasimhaiah in creation and development of the new municipalities of Nandikonda and Halia in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency. He assured to implement the promises made by Narasimhaiah to people of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency apart from standing with his family, followers and people of the constituency. He stated that the death of Narasimhaiah has left a void which cannot be filled easily.

Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, along with MLAs Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Ramavath Ravindra Kumar, Jaipal Yadav from TRS, Jaffar Hussain (AIMIM), Padem Veeraiah (Congress), Sandra Venkata Veeraiah (TDP) and T Raja Singh (BJP), recalled their association with Nomula Narasimhaiah and paid their tributes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .