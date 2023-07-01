TS BIE extends inter admissions deadline

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education extended the last date for admissions into intermediate first-year for the academic year 2023-24 up to July 25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Saturday extended the last date for admissions into intermediate first-year for the academic year 2023-24 up to July 25.

The principals of government, private-aided, private unaided, co-operative, TS residential, social welfare residential, tribal welfare residential, model schools, KGBVs, TMRJC, BC welfare, incentive junior colleges and composite degree colleges offering two-year intermediate courses can admit students till the extended deadline.

Parents and students have been informed to take admissions in affiliated colleges only. A list of affiliated colleges has been made available on the Board’s websites https://acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in/ and https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.