TS BJP leader urges govt to commence ‘inter-district transfers’ of teachers

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Hyderabad: BJP leader and former MLC B. Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday demanded that the State government commence teachers’ inter-district transfers that have been pending for the last few years.

Interacting with mediapersons here, he said the teachers were facing problems because of the delay in taking up transfers. The State government had earlier promised the teachers that it would take up transfers on priority but nothing concrete has been done in this regard.

Families were facing problems as husband and wife were working in different districts. “We request the State government to come to the rescue of the teachers keeping in view the problems faced by them,” Reddy said, adding that the delay in getting promotions was also causing problems to the teachers.

Reddy urged the State government to give interim relief (IR) to the employees across the State apart from implementing the PRC.

