TS-bPASS generates Rs 1,454.76 crore revenue for GHMC in 2022-23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: The State government’s initiative – Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS), this year too has facilitated the real estate sector by ensuring quick processing of building permissions.

In 2022-23, the TS-bPASS has enabled authorities to issue 13,748 building permits and 2,581 Occupancy Certificates (OCs) generating Rs.1,454.76 crores revenue for the GHMC, mutually benefiting the corporation and thousands of small and big builders in Hyderabad.

There has also been an increase in revenue share as last year’s revenue generated by the GHMC by issuing building permits and OCs stood at Rs.1,144.08 crore.

The TS-bPASS was launched in 2020 by Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao to ensure quick processing of building permissions. According to GHMC’s Town Planning wing, the city besides expanding in all four directions is also growing vertically with several high-rises coming up in the city, despite there being no shortage of land.

In 2022-2023 financial year, among the 13,748 permissions granted, 97 high-rise buildings were also approved. Four residential projects were permitted with a height above 40 floors and 53 residential projects were approved with a height of more than 30 metres (above 10 floors and up to 40 floors).

Further, seven commercial projects were permitted with a height of more than 30 metres (above 10 floors) and one commercial project above 40 floors was given permission.

Permission issued from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023

Commercial: 183

Institutional / Hospital, etc: 43

Residential:13,522

Total 13,748

Category-wise building permissions issued under TSbPASS:

Instant Registration: 707

Instant Approval: 10,476

Single Window: 2,368

Occupancy Certificate: 2,581

Total High Rise Buildings approved this financial year: 97

Residential: 70

Commercial: 13

Institutional / Hospital, etc, 14