Now, check land use information on TS-bPASS

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 11:45 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: Citizens can now check land use status through Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) under the Land Use Information service and execute their plans accordingly.

The service was formally launched on February 15. At present, the service is being extended to survey numbers in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

Generally, people seek details of land use pattern before making any investment or executing a residential or commercial project. At times, a few developers or companies misguide people claiming all approvals for their layout despite the lands being categorised as agriculture or conservation zones.

Under the TS-bPASS Land Use Information service, citizens can check the survey number details and land use pattern, including residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, recreational and conservation zones.

The idea was to help the citizens to check the land use pattern and obtain certificates accordingly. Before executing work, citizens can check the survey numbers falling under residential or commercial zones and plan things accordingly, said a senior official from TS-bPASS.

Citizens desiring to check land use pattern of particular survey numbers would have to apply online on the link lui.tsbpass.telangana.gov.in. They have to furnish personal details, survey numbers, village, municipality etc and make the payment online.

In each application, citizens are permitted to seek details of maximum five survey numbers. For each survey number details, a payment of Rs.500 would have to be made in addition to Rs.100 processing fee, the official said.

Soon after an application is filed, planning officer conducts a thorough inspection and within 21 days, the details are shared with the applicants. The details shared under the service only certify the land use pattern for the applicants. They will have to apply for building plan approval permission separately as per the category.

“After examining the land use information service for a few months, it will later be extended to Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) limits under Phase II,” the official said.

At present, citizens seek the land use pattern details through Development Permission Management System (DPMS). Since the launch of the service in 2016, about 40,000 applications have been filed under the system.

Now, to bring in all the building and layout related services under one umbrella, officials have introduced Land Use Information service under TS-bPASS. In all probability, once the land use information service gets stabilised, the DPMS option would be done away with.