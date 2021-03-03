TS Child Rights Commission to hold open bench in Utnoor on Mar 10

Commission member, Shobharani said that the commission was trying to learn challenges of children dwelling in tribal habitations and was resolving their problems at their door-steps

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Adilabad: A Shobharani, member of the Telangana Child Rights Protection Commission (TCRPC), advised the public to file petitions relating to problems of children before an open bench to be organised in Utnoor on March 10. She convened a meeting with concerned officials and voluntary organisations over arrangements for the bench, here on Wednesday.

Shobharani said that the commission was trying to learn challenges of children dwelling in tribal habitations and was resolving their problems at their door-steps. It had already conducted an open bench in Bhadradri Kothagudam district, she stated, requesting the authorities and voluntary organisations to make the event a success.

The member further suggested the officials to provide transportation, drinking and dining facilities to the petitioners. She asked them to give wide publicity to the programme across the erstwhile Adilabad district, in particular tribal habitations, with the help of police department, panchayat raj, revenue and health departments. There is a need to create sense that challenges of children would be addressed, she added.

Additional Collector G Sandhya Rani, District Educational Officer Ravinder Reddy, District Welfare Officer Milka, Child Welfare Commission Chairman Venkata Swamy, Additional SP Srinivas Rao, RDO Jadi Rajeshwar and many others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .