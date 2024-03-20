Audio conversation reportedly about Hindi question paper goes viral in Adilabad

A person was heard saying the paper was leaked from a government school in Utnoor mandal centre to help some students in passing in the language.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 March 2024, 04:50 PM

Photo: Freepik

Adilabad: An audio clip of a conversation between two unidentified persons went viral on social media platforms, claiming that that Hindi language question paper of Class X annual examinations were leaked in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

A person was heard saying the paper was leaked from a government school in Utnoor mandal centre to help some students in passing in the language. The person told the other, who was suspected to be a teacher working with Telangana State Minority Residential School (TSMRS) in Utnoor, that the answers were sent to all the centres with the help of the leaked question paper.

Similarly, a photograph of a man suspected to be a teacher answering the questions of the paper was widely circulated on social media platforms. However, officials of the TSMRS-Utnoor denied the allegations and clarified that the teacher in question was not assigned duties on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, officials of the education department suspected that an outsourced employee who was sacked from TSMRS-Utnoor was intentionally spreading rumors to tarnish the image of the officials. They stated that a complaint was lodged with the higher officials of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society about the alleged leakage of a question paper of Hindi language. A probe was on into the purported audio conversation and allegations, they said.