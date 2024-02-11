NTCA team satisfied with habitat, management of Kawal Tiger Reserve

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A five-day long security auditing by a team comprising two members of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) concluded in Kawal Tiger Reserve on Saturday.

Members of the team Alok Kumar and Yogesh visited a plantation taken up by the forest department at Itukyalpahad in Sirpur (T) Forest Range in Kaghaznagar division on the final day of their auditing. They learnt about the area of the division, entry points of tigers from Maharashtra, conservation measures, etc. They expressed satisfaction over sustained efforts to conserve tigers in the corridor.

They told the Forest officials to extend compensation to owners of cattle killed by tigers without delay, to step up tracking of the tigers and to ensure security of the tigers dwelling in the wild. They asked the officials to create water facilities for the tigers which would be forced to stray into human habitations to quench thirst in summer.

District Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar Tebriwal and Sirpur (T) FRO Purnachander, Deputy Range Officer Mussavir, FSO Saddam, FBOs Shahid and Naresh were present.

Earlier, the team toured Khanapur, Utnoor, Jannaram divisions, situated in the core and buffer areas of Kawal Tiger Reserve from Wednesday to Friday, as part of the security auditing. “They were pleased by the creation of tiger habitat and management of the tiger reserve. They were satisfied by provision of fodder, water and prey base in the core and buffer,” an official accompanying the team said.

The team emphasized on timely release of funds from both State and Centre for effective conservation of the tigers, besides enhancing mitigating measures in the wake of creation of developmental projects such as highways and railway lines.

They told the officials to enhance security measures to prevent deaths of tigers caused by electrical lines laid in certain parts of the reserve. They shared inputs relating to tiger conservation with the officials.