Mason killed as auto-rickshaws collide in Mancherial

Mallavva, the wife of the victim, lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered against the driver of the second auto.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Mancherial: A 48-year-old mason was killed on the spot, while five other sustained minor injuries when two auto-rickshaws collided head on near Thapalapur village in Jannaram mandal on Sunday.

Jannaram Sub-Inspector P Sathish said that Borlakunta Kondaiah (48) from Gangannapet village in Utnoor received fatal injuries when he was trapped under the three-wheeler, in which he was travelling, and died on the spot. Five passengers of the auto-rickshaw had minor injuries and their medical condition was learnt to be stable.

Mallavva, the wife of the victim, lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered against the driver of the second auto. Investigations were taken up.