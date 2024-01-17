Adilabad: Four-day long 7th inter-society sports meet begins in Utnoor

MP Bapu Rao, MLA Bojju participate in an introduction of players during the 7th inter-society sports meet began in Utnoor mandal centre on Wednesday.

Adilabad: The four-day long seventh inter-society sports meet began in Utnoor mandal centre on a colorful note on Wednesday. The event is being hosted by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor.

Adilabad Member of Parliament (MP) Soyam Bapu Rao along with MLAs Vedma Bojju and Anil Jadhav inaugurated the meet.

Addressing a gathering, Bapu Rao said that both Centre and State governments were encouraging sports, helping sportsmen to win over 200 medals in Asian Games. He cited Khelo India being organised by the union government to promote sports. He promised to strive to create amenities in this direction and to extend support to sportsmen.

MLA Bojju wished the students excel in various sports and bag medals. He stated that the State government was taking special steps to develop and promote sports. He asked the students to bring recognition to their parents by shining in a sport, besides academics. He told them to take both defeat and victory equally.

ITDA-Utnoor project officer Chahat Bajpai said that elaborate arrangements were made for the success of the meet. She stated that kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, sprinting, archery, etc., competitions were being conducted as part of the event. She added that cultural programmes and magic shows would be held to entertain the students and requested the students to utilise the opportunity.

Later, the dignitaries handed over medals to winners of a 800-metres running competition. R Keerthana and B Madhu Priya won the first and second prize, while Nandini bagged the third prize. About 5,000 students studying in 1,022 residential educational institutions across the state are participating in the meet.

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Secretary Navin Nicholas, Tribal department director Venkata Narasimha Reddy, Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam, trainee collector Vikas Mohatho, member of State Women Commission Eshwari Bai, deputy director of the tribal welfare department Dilip Kumar and many other officials were present.