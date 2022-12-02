TS CPGET 2022: OU announces final phase counselling schedule

Osmania University announced the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests 2022 final phase counselling schedule

Published Date - 06:55 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Friday announced the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) 2022 final phase counselling schedule.

The CPGET 2022 qualified candidates can register for online verification of certificates on December 4 and details can be verified by candidates on December 5.

The web options will be available on December 6 and 7 and they can be edited, if any, on December 8. Provisional allotment of seats is on December 11 and candidates have to report at respective colleges between December 12 and 15.

The CPGET is conducted for admissions into PG, PG diploma and five year integrated programmes offered by campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Technological University-Hyderabad.

For more details, students can visit the websites www.ouadmissions.com, www.osmania.ac.in or https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/.

last date extended

Meanwhile, the University has extended the last date for submission of application forms for the diploma in Radiological Physics Entrance Test-2022 with a late fee of Rs.1,000 up to December 12.