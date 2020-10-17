TS EAMCET: 18,210 seats to be created in new courses

With addition of new courses and seats, there will be over 82,000 seats available in the engineering colleges under the JNTU-H

Hyderabad: A total of 18,210 seats in new courses in emerging technologies will be available in engineering colleges under the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) for the academic year 2020-21.

The State government to this effect on Saturday issued an order for introduction of new courses for the academic year 2020-21 in engineering colleges under the JNTU-H.

The new courses include BTech Computer Science and Engineering-Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Internet of Things, Networking, Software Engineering, and Computer Science and Business System.

“With addition of new courses and seats, there will be over 82,000 seats available in the engineering colleges under the JNTU-H,” a senior official of JNTU-H said.

