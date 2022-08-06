TS EAMCET 2022 results to be declared next week

Published Date - 07:37 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 results will be declared next week, officials said here on Saturday.

A total of 94,476 candidates had registered for the AM stream of the TS EAMCET 2022, of whom 80,575 appeared for the entrance test held on July 30 and 31. Similarly, 1,72,243 students had registered for the engineering entrance test conducted on July 18, 19 and 20, out which 1,56,812 appeared.

“The TS EAMCET results will be declared next week. The engineering admission counselling is linked to the JEE counselling. So, it will go on till the end of October and classwork will commence from November 1,” Commissioner of Technical Education Navin Mittal said on Saturday.