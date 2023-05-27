TS EAMCET 2023: Three-phase counselling schedule announced; details inside

Three-phase counselling schedule for admissions into undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses has been released

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: A three-phase counselling schedule for admissions into undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses has been released here on Saturday.

The TS EAMCET 2023 admission committee which met here has decided to hold the first phase admission counselling for MPC candidates from June 26 and a detailed notification will be made available on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/ on June 21.

First phase

– Online registrations and slot booking for certificate verification: June 26

– Certificate verification: June 28 to July 6

– Exercising web options: June 28 to July 8

– Provisional seat allotment on or before July 12

– Self-reporting online and payment of tuition fee: July 12 to 19

Second phase

– Registration: July 21 and 22

– Certificate verification: July 23

– Web options: July 21 to 24

– Provisional seat allotment on or before July 28

– Self-reporting online and tuition fee payment: July 28 to 31

Final phase

– Registration: August 2

– Certificate verification: August 3

– Web options: August 2 to 4

– Provisional seat allotment on or before August 7

– Self-reporting online and payment of tuition fee: August 7 to 9

• Reporting at allotted college: August 7 to 9