Adilabad scribe’s daughter aces TS EAMCET 2023

Srinidhi, the daughter of Raghu, staff reporter of Namaste Telangana, bagged 1,151st rank in TS EAMCET

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Srinidhi

Adilabad: Bake Srinidhi, the daughter of a scribe from the town bagged the 1,151st rank in EAMCET of which results were announced on Thursday.

Srinidhi, the daughter of Raghu, staff reporter of Namaste Telangana, scored 108.30 marks out of a total of 160 marks in Agriculture and Medicine category in the common entrance test. She stood at the top position in the district. She attributed her success to encouragement and guidance of her teachers of a private college in Karimnagar where she pursued Intermediate recently.

She had secured 985 marks as against 1,000 in intermediate and 10 GPA in SSC.

