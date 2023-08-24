TS EAMCET 23: Staggering 16,296 engineering seats vacant after special phase allotment

In the special phase, 19,320 candidates exercised web options and 10,535 have got better branch via sliding, while 1,966 got new allotments

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:02 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: A staggering 16,296 engineering seats fell vacant after the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 special phase seat allotment on Thursday.

As many as 85,671 seats were up for grabs in 178 engineering institutions and 69,375 (80.97 per cent) were filled.

Among all engineering branches, Computer Science and Engineering, and IT related courses saw huge demand among students with 90.20 per cent out of 58,381 seats filled. Similarly, 80.51 per cent seats were accepted by students in the Electronics and Communication Engineering course.

There were not many takers for the ‘ever green engineering’ courses. The Electrical and Electronics, Civil and Mechanical engineering courses had poor enrolment with only 51.54 per cent, 39.54 per cent and 31.48 per cent seats were accepted students respectively.

Overall, 83,369 students participated in the certificate verification in all phases of the admission counselling. In the special phase, 19,320 candidates exercised web options and 10,535 have got better branch via sliding, while 1,966 got new allotments.

This time, 24 colleges including five university and 19 private institutions recorded 100 per cent admissions and one college was with zero enrolment. In the BPharmacy and Pharm D courses, 2,858 seats were vacant. Students with MPC background are also eligible for pharmacy admission.

Those candidates who received seat allotment in the special phase must pay the tuition and self-report online on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/ on or before August 28 and report at allotted college between August 25 and 29.