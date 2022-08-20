TS EAMCET Admissions Counselling: Slot bookings from August 21

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:18 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: As per the schedule of TS EAMCET-2022 Admissions Counselling, the payment of processing fee and slot booking will commence from August 21.

According to a press release issued by the Commissioner of Technical Education & Convenor, TSEAMCET-2022, candidates have to pay the processing fee and book slot so as to attend certificate verification. They were advised to exercise as many number of options as possible so as to get allotment in better college and courses.

The candidates who book the slot and attend certificate verification early will have more time for exercising options, the press release said while advising candidates/parents to pay the processing fee and book the slot immediately.

The dates for certificate verification will be from August 23 to 30 and exercising options will be from August 23 to September 2.

All the information like detailed notification, list of help line centres, courses and last rank statements of TSEAMCET-2022 Admissions have been placed in the website https://tseamcet.nic.in, the press release added.