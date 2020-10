All candidates concerned have been informed to follow the TS EAMCET website for further updates

Hyderabad: TS EAMCET 2020 convener Prof. A Govardhan on Friday said the TS EAMCET scheduled on Saturday (October 3) has been postponed.

All candidates concerned have been informed to follow the TS EAMCET website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ for further updates.

