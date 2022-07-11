TS ECET-2022 postponed; No change in TS-EAMCET

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: Due to the ongoing heavy rains across Telangana, the TS ECET-2022, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday has been postponed. State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. R Limbadri said on Monday.

The rescheduled dates for the TS ECET-2022 will be intimated later. The remaining CETs including TS EAMCET-2022 will be conducted as per schedule, from Thursday.

“In view of rains across Telangana, the State government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from Monday to Wednesday. In this connection, a review meeting was conducted with the chairman and vice-chairman, TSCHE, Vice-Chancellor, JNTUH, Conveners of TS EAMCET-2022, TS ECET-2022 and other Senior Officials concerned,” Prof Limbadri in a press release said.

“Various aspects of the present scenario were discussed and it was decided that TS EAMCET 2022 would be conducted as per schedule. However, TS ECET-2022 will be postponed and the rescheduled dates will be intimated later,” he said.