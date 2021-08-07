TS EAMCET for engineering stream ends

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 for engineering stream has concluded on Friday with 89.71 per cent taking the test out of 1,64,964 registered candidates.

On final day of the engineering test, a total of 55,035 candidates registered and of them 48,410 (87.96 per cent) appeared in both morning and afternoon sessions. The test was smoothly conducted in 105 centres including 82 in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

The AM stream of the TS EAMCET will be conducted for 86,644 candidates in three sessions 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 5 pm on August 9 and 10.