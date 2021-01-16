TS Eamcet likely in June

The dates will be notified soon after the announcement of intermediate public examinations schedule

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet) 2021 is likely to be conducted in the first or second week of June.

The dates will be notified by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) soon after the announcement of intermediate public examinations schedule by the Board of Intermediate Education.

“The TS Eamcet dates depend on the intermediate examinations. Every year, the Eamcet is conducted after four to five weeks into the completion of inter examinations. This time, we are planning to hold the test in the first or second week of June,” said a senior TSCHE official.

Like last year, the entrance test will be conducted in multiple sessions spread across three to four days for engineering, and two to three days for Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream.

Every year, the entrance for admissions into engineering, agriculture, pharmacy and other allied courses is organised in May. However, due to the pandemic, the schedule has been derailed. Last year, it was delayed by four months, with the test being held in September.

A total of 1,43,326 candidates had registered for the engineering stream of the TS Eamcet 2020, of which 1,19,183 appeared and 89,734 qualified. In the AM stream, 78,981 candidates registered, 63,857 appeared and 59,113 qualified.

A staggering 22,412 convenor quota seats in various engineering courses have remained vacant after all rounds of counselling, including spot admissions during the academic year 2020-21. As many as 70,141 engineering seats were available in the convenor quota in 184 colleges, of which 47,729 seats were filled. Of the total, 43,196 admissions were made through web-based counselling and 4,533 were through spot admissions.

Compared to 2019, the number of vacant seats in engineering courses went up in 2020. Of the 65,565 convenor seats, 19,431 were unfilled in 2019. In 2020, there were 70,141 convenor seats and 22,412 were vacant. “An increase in vacant seats can be attributed to new courses and seats permitted in several engineering colleges,” an official said.

