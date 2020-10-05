TS EAMCET results to be released on Tuesday

The first phase admissions will begin with online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification from October 9 to 17

Hyderabad: The results of TS EAMCET-2020 engineering stream will be released on Tuesday. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Prof. T Papi Reddy and in-charge VC, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad JNTU-H Jayesh Ranjan will declare the results at 3.30 pm in the JNTU-H campus. The results will be available on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in after the results are released.

On Monday, the TS EAMCET admission committee also announced the schedule. The first phase admissions will begin with online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification from October 9 to 17. The certificate verification will be conducted from October 12 to 18 and candidates can exercise web options from October 12 to 20. The provisional seat allotment orders will be issued on October 22, while self-reporting and payment of fee can be done from October 22 to 27. The final phase admissions will commence from October 29.

