TS EdCET to be held on May 23

“Topics - general knowledge, aptitude and computers will be detailed in the modified syllabus. Apart from this, there are no changes in the test,” officials said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 05:19 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2024 for admissions into two-year BEd courses in colleges of education in the State for the academic year 2024-25 will be issued on March 4 with the entrance test scheduled for May 23.

The first CET committee meeting that was held here on Saturday released a detailed schedule for the TS EdCET. The committee discussed various issues viz., eligibility, criteria, pattern of exam, online application process, test centres, ranking, syllabus etc., and approved slight modifications in the syllabus.

“Topics – general knowledge, aptitude and computers will be detailed in the modified syllabus. Apart from this, there are no changes in the test,” officials said.

Candidates can register online from March 6 to May 5. The last date for submitting an application with a late fee is May 13. The computer-based test will be conducted in two sessions i.e., 10 am to 12 noon, and 2 pm to 4 pm on May 23. More details will be made available on the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in/ on March 4.