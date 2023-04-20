Telangana ups ST reservation from 6% to 10% in education dept courses

Telangana government has enhanced reservations for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) from six per cent to 10 per cent for admissions into BEd, BPEd and UG DPEd courses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: The State government has enhanced reservations for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) from six per cent to 10 per cent for admissions into BEd, BPEd and UG DPEd courses through respective common entrance tests.

The orders to this effect have been issued by the School Education department here on Thursday, implementing the earlier orders of the government enhancing reservations for STs from six per cent to 10 per cent in the educational institutions and State government services.

The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2023 for admissions to BEd courses is scheduled for May 18 and the last date for submission of application form without a late fee is April 25.

Applications for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2023 can be submitted online without a late fee up to May 6.

