TS EdCET 2022 first phase seat allotment released

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:44 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 first phase seat allotment was released on Saturday with 10,053 candidates securing B.Ed. seats in various colleges.

A total of 14,285 seats were available for admissions. As many as 16,664 candidates exercised web options seeking admissions and 10,053 were allotted seats.

Candidates who received provisional seat allotment should download a joining letter and challan form for payment of tuition fee, if applicable, from the website https://edcetadm.tsche.ac.in/. The fee has to be paid at any branch of union Bank of India in the State.

After payment of tuition fee, if applicable, students have to report to the allotted college with original certificates for physical verification, fee paid challan and joining letter on or before November 11, TS EdCET 2022 admissions convener, Prof. P Ramesh Babu said.

Upon successful verification of original certificates, the allotment order would be generated and issued at the college. The classes would commence on November 14, he added.