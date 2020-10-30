TS farmers see an end to their problems with the launch of Dharani portal

Farmers, particularly women, attended the public meeting addressed by the Chief Minister in large numbers

Hyderabad: Mudu Chintalapally, 45 km from here, bore a festive look on Thursday, the day the path-breaking one-stop registration and mutation portal was launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Farmers, particularly women, attended the public meeting addressed by the Chief Minister in large numbers. They attentively heard Rao while he explained every step and transaction that unfolds on the portal so that a lay man also can understand the importance of reducing human interface in dealing with land rights.

“There will be less litigation and less bad blood in villages. Earlier, litigations were a pass time for many. Now, they will have more time to do developmental work,” said Saibabu of Yadaram village. He pointed out that farmers were made to visit government offices to submit appeal after appeal without any redressal. “Now we hope our problems are over,” he said.

Lakshmaiah, an elderly man from Adraspally, a village close to Mudu Chintalapally, said he understood what the Chief Minister was saying. Accompanied by his grandson, who is a student, he said he realised that he or his family members did not have to worry about possible illegal changes made by a few corrupt officers. “Now they say that there will be a message sent to my mobile number if anyone tampers with my property,” the old man said.

Gavinolla Saraswathi of Laxmapur said protecting farmland that is too near Hyderabad was a difficult task for women. “For single women, widows and even those who share responsibility with men, the new technology (Dharani) will be of great help. We will be saved from making rounds around government offices,” she said.

D Laxman, Mahesh and Naresh, all young men from Lingapur village, close to the venue where the Chief Minister addressed the gathering, were impressed by the technology that was used in running land records of crores of people. “We love to see how the technology unfolds in the days to come,” they said in unison.

