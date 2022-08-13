TS former Council Chairman injured in bike accident at Bandlaguda Jagir

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:52 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Council former Chairman T.Swamy Goud reportedly suffered injuries when the motorcycle he was riding skidded and he fell on the road at Bandlaguda Jagir in Rajendranagar on Saturday night.

Sources said the incident occurred when Goud was proceeding from Bandlaguda towards his residence in Kismatpur on the bike.

When he reached near Bandlaguda junction, it is learnt that the bike went out of control on a damaged road, resulting in the incident.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is learnt to have suffered a fracture to his leg and his condition is stable.