TS govt bans CPI (Maoist), frontal organizations for an year

In the exercise of powers conferred by Sub-Section (1) and (4) of Section 3 of Telangana Public Security Act-1992, the government declared these organizations as unlawful associations

Hyderabad: The State government has banned CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organizations including Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF), as unlawful associations for one year with effect on and from August 17.

It has declared the CPI (Maoist) and its front organizations – Radical Youth League (RYL), Rythu Coolie Sangham (RCS), Radical Students Union (RSU), Singareni Karmika Samakhya (SIKASA), Viplava Karmika Samakhya (VIKASA), All India Revolutionary Students Federation (AIRSF) and Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF) as unlawful associations for a further period of one year with effect on or from August 17.

The notification issued in 2019 banning the CPI (Maoist) was expired on August 17.

