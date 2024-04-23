BRS nominee Koppula Eshwar vows to address problems of coal miners if elected

He vowed to bring income tax waiver for the miners to the notice of the union government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 06:51 PM

Mancherial: BRS nominee for Peddapalli Parliament constituency Koppula Eshwar along with BRS district president Balka Suman constituency carried out canvassing in KK5 underground mine in Mandamarri on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Eshwar assured that he would raise problems of the coal miners in the Parliament if elected. He vowed to bring income tax waiver for the miners to the notice of the union government. He promised to strive to address challenges of the miners. He claimed that he had taken up struggles for rights of coal miners in the past.

He recalled that he was jailed for protesting against injustice meted out to coal miners. He stated that he had played a vital role in introducing various laws for the welfare of the miners by staging dharnas. He added that he had actively participated in the Telangana movement too and resigned to the post of MLA twice.

Eshwar then visited Sri Panchamukhi Hanuman temple in Mandamarri town and performed special prayers. He later conducted electioneering in the bus stand area and interacted with locals. He found out their challenges. He attended a meeting with social media warriors organised at the residence of Suman in Kyathanpalli.

Former Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, TGBKS steering committee chairman Miryala Raji Reddy and leaders of the BRS were present.