Koppula Eshwar urges coal miners to extend electoral support for his candidature

He claimed that he had struggled for rights of the miners and played a vital role in introducing several laws for the welfare of the miners. He recalled that he had participated in Telangana movement.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 May 2024, 06:00 PM

Mancherial: BRS candidate from Peddapalli Parliament segment Koppula Eshwar urged coal miners to support him. During his campaign along with former Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah at Shanthikhani, an underground mine in Bellampalli on Monday, Eshwar recalled that he had worked as a coal miner with SCCL for 25 years and was aware of their challenges.

He wanted the miners to support the leadership of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was crucial in providing 25,000 jobs to family members of the miners under revived dependent job scheme and in introduction of various welfare schemes.

He said that only Rao could protect the SCCL from being privatised by BJP and Congress. Meanwhile, the party’s candidate from Adilabad Parliament constituency Atram Sakku along with Adilabad former MLA Jogu Ramanna campaigned in Echoda mandal centre.

He interacted with the general public at eateries and requested them to cast their votes in his favor

He said that he would develop the district on many fronts if elected. BRS Khanapur Assembly constituency’s in-charge Bhukya Johnson Naik canvassed on behalf of Sakku in Luxettipet and Kamayipet villages in Utnoor mandal. He sought the electors to help the candidate in winning from the segment by a huge margin.