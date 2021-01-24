TS govt’s RTA m-Wallet app a hit among users

In times when even popular social media apps are fighting over users, the m-Wallet has quietly acquired 44 lakh unique users and is still counting

By | Published: 12:19 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Four million users for a mobile application from a government department is no mean achievement. And that is what the Telangana Regional Transport Authority’s RTA m-Wallet has accomplished.

In times when even popular social media apps are fighting over users, the m-Wallet has quietly acquired 44 lakh unique users and is still counting.

With almost everyone using a smartphone, the Telangana government had introduced the app to store vehicle-related documents on mobile phones. The app had come as a boon for those worried about carrying physical copies of vehicle documents and losing them.

Launched in 2016, the RTA m-Wallet app was the first of its kind in India, and since then has helped motorists safely carry their driving license, registration certificate and other vehicle related documents.

During checking by the police or the Transport Department, a motorist can show the RTA m-Wallet app on his or her smartphone for verification of documents instead of producing original RTA documents.

Citizens have to download the RTA m-Wallet app and register themselves by using their name, mobile number and email ID, which will connect them to the Transport Department data with the documents to be then downloaded on to the app. These documents are recognised by the police and RTA Authorities.

The app is available for both android and iOS users.

According to Rudra Teja, developer of m-Wallet, the app, apart from 44 lakh unique users, has gained a rating of 4 stars out of 5 on Google Play Store.

“If we consider downloads, the number would be still high. We are proud that we have developed the most downloaded app in the State,” he said.

Senior transport officials said there was a positive feedback for the app and that users were even giving suggestions.

Six more RTA services go online

To provide contactless, convenient and transparent online services, the Transport Department, which earlier launched the Friendly Electronic Services of Transport Department (FEST) has recently added six more online services. The objective of FEST is to weed out the need for citizens to physically visit the transport office.

The services in FEST include issue of duplicate learner’s license, duplicate license, issue of smart card in lieu of surrender of existing driving license, renewal of driving license, change of address in driving license, new learner’s license in place of expired learner’s license, issue of clearance certificate, issue of new permit, issue of duplicate permit and renewal of permit.

The FEST service is provided through T App Folio, through which citizens can submit their details such as name, father’s name, address, driving license/ learner’s license number, click a selfie and upload the required documents. Later, it will process the provided information using a three-factor authentication.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .