TS PGECET 2022 special round admission counselling held

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: Candidates who participated in the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 special round admission counselling were allotted seats on Tuesday. A total of 5,336 seats were available under the convener quota and 1,825 candidates exercised web options and 1,390 seats were allotted.

Students who received seat allotment have to download joining letter and challan form for payment of tuition fee, if applicable, from the website https://pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in/.

The fee has to be paid at any branch of Union Bank of India in the State. After payment of tuition fee, if applicable, students have to report to the allotted college with original certificates for physical verification, fee paid challan and joining letter on or before November 19, TS CETs-2022 admissions convener, Prof. P Ramesh Babu said. The PGECET is conducted for admissions to ME/MTech, MPharmacy and M.Arch. admissions in the State.