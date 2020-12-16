TS PGECET phase-II counselling begins on Thursday

A list of eligible candidates for second phase counselling will be released on December 26 and the web options will be available on December 26 and 27

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: TS PGECET 2020 second phase admission counselling process will commence from Thursday and the online registration, uploading of scanned copies of certificates for verification online and payment of fee is from December 17 to 23.

A list of eligible candidates for second phase counselling will be released on December 26 and the web options will be available on December 26 and 27, and they can be edited on December 28 up to 5 pm, TS PGECET Admissions convenor Prof. P Ramesh Babu said in a press release on Wednesday.

A list of provisionally selected candidates will be placed on the website on December 30 and candidates must report at colleges concerned for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee challan between December 31 and January 6, 2021.

A total of 4,413 seats are available in the convenor quota in second phase counselling, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .