TS Police dept completes documentation and digitisation of its properties

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Telangana police is the first department in the State to complete the documentation and digitisation of its properties, according to Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy.

Interacting at a daylong workshop with police estate officers here, Reddy said as many as 940 properties belonging to the police department have been identified in which officials found 7,050 acres and 24 guntas land. One hundred and sixty seven police stations were situated in private lands while 42 lands were given for construction of police stations and offices.

Following directions from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that all the departments should conduct survey of their lands complete documentation and digitization, the police department took up the task and completed it. The initiative would enable the department in preventing encroachments of its lands and in case of any legal issue the details available with the department would help it.

“We are the first one to do documentation and digitisation of our lands in a short time and stood as a role model for other departments,” he said, adding that special mementos would be presented to the police estate officers for their efforts.

The details of police department properties including police stations and offices along with their structural measurements would soon be uploaded on the police website after taking digital photographs with the assistance of remote sensing agency.

