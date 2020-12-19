TS property registration (non-agri) via CARD system from Dec 21

Registrations in respect of slots already booked for December 19 and thereafter will be taken up on the date and time as per the slots already booked

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday directed that registration of non-agriculture properties be taken up in all sub-registrar offices across the State from December 21 without insisting on advance slot booking and using CARD system for the time being.

The decision was taken to obviate any hardship and inconvenience to the public in the light of High Court orders asking the State government to permit registrations without insisting on Aadhaar details from the parties involved.

Subsequently, the Stamps and Registrations Department offices have been directed to take necessary action and ensure smooth and speedy process of registrations, following due procedures and without any inconvenience to the people.

However, registrations in respect of slots already booked for December 19 and thereafter will be taken up on the date and time as per the slots already booked.

A major initiative in the registration regime for non-agriculture properties was introduced on December 11. The unique features of the new system were increased transparency, no discretion at any level and 100 per cent online advance slot bookings at any time and from anywhere.

The registrations of non-agriculture transactions commenced on December 14 with booking of as many as 2,599 slots, of which 1,760 registrations were completed.

In slot booking module, booking facility was available for 23 different types of transactions like sale, mortgage, gift, development agreement, GPA, among others. Another five other services were ready for roll-out. A meeting with bankers was conducted on December 16 and they appreciated the initiative and assured their support for the reforms.

Meanwhile, a workshop was conducted with builders and developers on December 17 at MCRHRD Institute. The response from participants was very positive. The High Court, however, in an order dated December 17 following several writ petitions, inter alia stayed mandatory slot booking facility for registrations, while permitting registrations without insistence on Aadhaar details.

In view of the High Court orders, the slot booking facility for non-agriculture registrations has been kept in abeyance for the time being.

For further clarifications, one may contact Stamps & Registrations Department:

• Call Centre – 1800 599 4788

• E-mail: [email protected]

• WhatsApp number: 9121220272

KCR’s decision welcomed

Hyderabad: Greater East Zone Builders’ Association president Maram Satish Kumar on Saturday welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to restore the old system of registration with regard to non-agriculture properties.

Stating that the intention of the Chief Minister to eradicate corruption in the registration process through the Dharani Portal was laudable, he said Chandrashekhar Rao took the bold decision of restoring the old system to avoid inconvenience to people. “The government under the able leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao is always for the people,” Satish Kumar said in a letter to the Chief Minister.

He, however, said: “The unique system of registration through Dharani introduced by the Chief Minister is a first of its kind in the country. The Chief Minister’s vision was largely appreciated by all sections of society as it would have done justice to all.”

