| Ts Set 2023 Results To Be Released At 8 Pm On Wednesday

TS SET 2023 results to be released at 8 pm on Wednesday

TS SET 2023 Scorecard can be downloaded by the individual candidates by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Candidates who appeared for the Telangana State – State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2023 can check their result on the website http://www.telanganaset.org/ after 8 pm on Wednesday.

Scorecard can be downloaded by the individual candidates by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth. Those candidates who qualified will be informed shortly about the certificate verification schedule, said Prof. C Muralikrishna, member secretary TS SET.