TS STEP to conduct Mega job mela in Khammam on February 3

The mega job fair will be conducted at Sardar Patel Stadium and it starts at 10 am. More than 65 companies will participate in the job fair offering over 5000 jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 09:00 PM

Collector VP Gautham released a poster of a job fair in Khammam.

Khammam: Telangana State Society for Training and Employment Promotion (TS STEP) is conducting a mega job mela in Khammam on February 3, informed district Collector VP Gautham.

He appealed to the unemployed youth to take advantage of the Job Mela. The mega job fair will be conducted at Sardar Patel Stadium and it starts at 10 am. More than 65 companies will participate in the job fair offering over 5000 jobs.

Also Read 325 candidates bag staff nurse jobs from Khammam

Youths aged 18 to 35 years with 10th class, intermediate, BA, BSc, BCom, PG all disciplines, diploma all disciplines, B Pharma, M Pharma, Hotel Management, drivers, BE, B Tech, M. Tech, MBA, MCA, MCS qualifications can attend the job mela.

Candidates interested to attend the job mela have to should register their names through the website https://forms.gle/aWH1uo5poS6RrT3D6 and contact the helpline numbers 8886711991, 9642333668 for any doubts.