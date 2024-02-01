325 candidates bag staff nurse jobs from Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 08:28 PM

A selected candidate receiving an appointment letter from Director of Health and Family Welfare RV Karnan in Hyderabad.

Khammam: In the recent staff nurse recruitments made by the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board as many as 325 nurses have been selected from the district for the post.

It might be noted that the notification for the jobs was issued during the previous BRS regime on December 30, 2022 and the test was conducted on August 2, 2023.

District Collector VP Gautam informed that special vehicles were arranged for the selected candidates to receive the letter of appointment at a programme held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Two Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) vehicles for persons with disabilities and nine buses were arranged for their transportation to Hyderabad and return journey in one route each from Wyra, Madhira, Sathupalli and six routes from Khammam.

Two liaison officers with DCHS and some attendants were sent through the buses. Breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and dinner were arranged and the candidates were dropped where they were picked up.

With the appointment of staff nurses, the government hospitals would be strengthened and the poor would get better services, Gautham said.