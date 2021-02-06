TSBIE releases model question papers for inter exams

Considering difficulties faced by students during online classes, the board has decided to give more choices in the relevant sections in the IPE this year

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has released model question papers for all Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) (general subjects) for the academic year 2020-21.

According to details available on the board’s website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/, in the mathematics papers, students have to attempt all very short questions in the section-A. Out of 10 short answer type questions in the section B, students should answer five. Similarly, in the section-C, of the 10 long answer type questions, five are to be answered.

In case of Botany, Zoology, Physics, and Chemistry papers, all questions in the section-A have to be answered whereas in the section-B, students have to write short answers for six questions out of 12. Likewise, two questions are to be answered out of four in the section-C.

Considering difficulties faced by students during online classes, the board has decided to give more choices in the relevant sections in the IPE this year. Also, intermediate exams will be conducted utilising 70 per cent of the syllabus.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .