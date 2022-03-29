TSCHE announces CET dates; tests to begin from July 21

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:27 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday announced examination dates for various Telangana State Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) 2022.

The LAWCET for admissions into three-year LLB degree course will be conducted on July 21 whereas the Law CET for five-year LLB degree course and PG LAWCET for LLM admissions will be on July 22.

Candidates who are interested to take up the BEd course can appear for the Education CET on July 26 and 27. The Integrated CET for admissions into MBA and MCA courses in the State will be held on July 27 and 28. Similarly, the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test for MTech and MPharm admissions will be conducted from July 29 to August 1.