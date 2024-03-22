TSCHE revises TS EAPCET and ICET exam schedules

The last date for online submission of applications without a late fee on the website https://eapcet.tsche.ac.in/ is April 6. Corrections, if any, in the online application can be done between April 8 and 12.

22 March 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday revised the schedules of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TS EAPCET) 2024 and Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024. The EAPCET will now be conducted from May 7 to 11 with the A&P test on May 7 and 8, and the engineering test from May 9 to 11. Earlier, the EAPCET was scheduled to be held from May 9 to 12.

The EAPCET schedule was revised as it almost clashed with the Lok Sabha elections polling date i.e., May 13. The ICET, held for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes, has been rescheduled to be held on June 5 and 6 instead of June 4 and 5. This schedule was revised as election counting and announcement of the results were slated on June 4. The entrance tests will be conducted in two sessions i.e., from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

According to a senior official, this time centres’ capacity per session has been increased from 25,000 to 35,000. This is being done to accommodate the growing number of students applying and appearing for the test.

Meanwhile, the JNTU-Hyderabad which is holding the TS EAPCET received 2,15,686 applications including 1,54,891 for engineering, 60,624 for A&P and 171 for both till the last count on Friday.

With a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.500, applications can be submitted up to April 9 and 14 respectively. Applications with a late fee of Rs.2,500 and Rs.5,000 will also be accepted up to April 19 and May 4 respectively. As for the ICET, the last date to register without a late fee on the website https://icet.tsche.ac.in/ is April 30.