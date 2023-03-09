TSCHE to introduce cyber security course for degree students

Hyderabad: Given the sharp rise in cybercrime, the State Universities will not just be creating awareness but also prepare cyber warriors to tackle and prevent cybercrimes. Towards this, the universities will be offering the cyber security course at the undergraduate (degree) level from the next academic year i.e., 2023-24.

This new course designed and developed by experts from the Osmania University and NALSAR University of Law can be chosen by any undergraduate student irrespective of their coursework. Students pursuing BSc or BA courses in the degree colleges can also take up this new elective, which will have two credits.

Decision to introduce a course on cyber security in degree colleges has been taken during a meeting convened by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof. R Limbadri with Revenue Principal Secretary, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal and Vice Chancellors of six conventional universities in the State here on Thursday.

“Not just creating awareness on the cybercrimes, the new cyber security course will help students with employability opportunities,” Prof. Limbadri said.

Apart from cyber security, the university will also be offering BSc (Honours) Computer Science as a major and artificial intelligence and machine learning as minor subjects from the next academic year.

Another decision was that private affiliated degree colleges will be granted generic affiliation instead of course-wise affiliation from the next academic year. This meant all the BSc Life Sciences or Physical Sciences will be given a single affiliation instead of course-wise as is being done now. The affiliation process will be through university management system.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the bucket system that enable students choose their subject as per their interest.

To ensure standards in the higher education system, it was also decided to encourage all higher educational institutions in the State to go for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading. The TSCHE will be providing a seed fund of Rs.1 lakh to the colleges desirous to go for the grading. It will also hold workshops and seminars with resource persons from the NAAC Bangalore on creating awareness on the grading system.